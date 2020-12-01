https://www.theepochtimes.com/up-to-280000-ballots-disappeared-after-being-transported-from-ny-to-pennsylvania-amistad-project-director_3600718.html

Phill Kline, the director of the legal group Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project, has claimed that as many as 280,000 ballots were transported from New York to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where the ballots “disappeared.”

Kline, a former district attorney and Kansas attorney general, said he received evidence that between “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared” on Oct. 21. Kline cited the statements from whistleblowers, including USPS subcontractor truck drivers.

Kline also asserted in a news release that USPS workers engaged in “widespread illegal efforts” to influence the election. At least one of the whistleblowers said that they transported thousands of prefilled ballots across state lines, which, if true, would be a federal crime.

Kline said that they will share this information with law enforcement, including the FBI, U.S. attorneys in other areas, and local prosecutors “who are aware of our evidence.”

The FBI has not responded to a request for comment. The Epoch Times also reached out to the USPS for comment.

One purported whistleblower, Jesse Morgan, a truck driver for a subcontractor with the USPS, said he was driving a truck filled with upward of 288,000 ballots, according to Just The News. The truck—and ballots—disappeared from a parked location in Lancaster at a USPS depot after he dropped it there, he said.

The trucker said that on Oct. 21, he saw several anomalous procedures that differed from the norm in Bethpage and in how he delivered the ballots. The ballots, he said, were contained in trays in several very large cardboard boxes.

Morgan added that USPS personnel exhibited “odd behaviors” that “grossly deviate[d] from normal procedure and behavior.”

The event was hosted by Thomas More Society’s Amistad Project, a legal group, on Tuesday in Arlington, Virginia. The Amistad Project has filed lawsuits in several states in recent weeks, including one on Nov. 26 in Michigan.

Democrat Attorney General Josh Kaul accused the group of trying to disenfranchise voters in a previous Wisconsin lawsuit filed by Kline about alleged systematic efforts in the state to evade voting laws.

“No investigation starts with a conclusion … every investigation begins with questions,” Kline said as he chastised media outlets and others who have denounced witness testimony about election fraud.

