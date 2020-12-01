https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/gop-chairman-michigan-oversight-committee-will-not-allow-president-trumps-attorney-rudy-giuliani-testify-tuesday-hearing/

Grassroots Republicans are organizing a hearing Tuesday inside the Binsfeld Office Building in Lansing, Michigan.

The hearing will focus on the massive fraud witnessed by dozens of Republican observers on November 3rd and 4th at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan.

The hearing will focus on the Detroit absentee ballot counting at the TCF.

Only in-person or written testimony will be accepted.

Here again is a video of a few of the dozens of elections observers who were blocked access, abused, threatened and harassed at the TCF center in Detroit.

Last night we reported the Chairman of the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee Ed McBroom would not allow President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani to testify.

Liberal reporter Jonathan Oosting reported:

This morning we spoke with Senator McBroom’s office and they denied the report. The hearing today is for witnesses. And the Michigan House may have Rudy speak this week at a hearing.

The Senate Oversight committee does not have any plans to call in Rudy to speak at this point.

We are told the hearing will be explosive.

