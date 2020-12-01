https://noqreport.com/2020/12/01/usa-today-fact-check-defends-jen-psaki-after-being-caught-wearing-hammer-and-sickle-hat/

If Joe Biden is allowed to steal the election, Jen Psaki will be his press secretary. After years of attacking Republicans, conservatives, and pretty much anyone who isn’t an avowed Marxist, Psaki has been scrubbing her social media of things that would come back to haunt her in her new hypothetical role.

But one important post didn’t get scrubbed all the way as a resurfaced photo from 2014 shows her smiling with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova while wearing a pink ushanka (furry Russian cap) that had the traditional communist hammer and sickle logo on it.

Here’s Jen Psaki hugging Russia’s Foreign Minister and Russia’s chief foreign affairs propagandist while wearing a pink hammer and sickle hat pic.twitter.com/WMJytaxd7J — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) November 30, 2020

Mainstream media sprung into action to cover it up. First, they tried to debunk it in hopes that it was fake. When that proved to be difficult since it is authentic, they went for the good ol’ fashioned defense of communist symbolism adorned by American bureaucrats. This defense, invoked by USA Today in a hilariously biased “fact check,” declared that her wearing of the Marxist apparel was “missing context.”

Let’s set aside the fact that there is no reason for any American to wear the Russian symbol for oppression and anti-American ideologies. Even IN CONTEXT it’s not defensible. USA Today and everyone else in mainstream media has spent four years trying to tie President Trump’s campaign and administration to Russia with less evidence than a hat. Now, they’re defending communist symbolism. As Donald Trump Jr. noted, why in the world would they do a fact-check on something that is unambiguously true?

Why are you fat checking this? No one’s making a claim just showing her wearing a commie hat… THATS A FACT!!! If the media stopped running cover for Democrats as their primary mission maybe they have some credibility left. https://t.co/DtcKwkAev9 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 1, 2020

With 100% certainty, we know that if Kayleigh McEnany was the subject of this image, mainstream media would present it as clear proof of Russian collusion. But for Jen Psaki, they declared there’s nothing to see here.

