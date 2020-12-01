https://bigleaguepolitics.com/usps-may-have-transported-over-250000-ballots-across-state-lines-whistleblower-alleges/

Three whistleblowers are set to come forward Tuesday afternoon and detail illegal behavior from election officials and USPS employees.

Phillip Kline, former Kansas Attorney General and current professor of law at Liberty University, released a statement Tuesday morning about a press conference featuring the whistleblowers.

“We have three whistleblowers who will reveal substantial evidence of unlawful actions made by election officials; and widespread illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the outcome of the election,” Kline tweeted along with an image of the press conference details.

The press conference will take place at 2pm eastern in Arlington, Virginia and is being hosted by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, founded in 2019 as a “multistate” effort to “ensure integrity in the 2020 elections.”

“Three whistleblowers […] will provide personal eyewitness accounts demonstrating significant potential election fraud, some of which affects hundreds of thousands of ballots. Their affidavits are being used as evidence in litigation to ensure election integrity and the upholding of election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin,” Kline’s statement read.

One of the whistleblowers is apparently a Pennsylvania USPS truck driver who shipped an “estimated 144,000 to 288,000 completed ballots across three state lines in October.”

