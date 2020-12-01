https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-new-usps-whistleblower-alleges-almost-300-000-mail-in-ballots-disappeared-overnight

At the Amistad Project press conference in Virginia, a US Postal Service worker and whistleblower alleged that nearly 300,000 completed mail-in ballots that he had transported across state lines had disappeared overnight.

Ahead of the event on Tuesday, Phillip Kline, director of the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, announced that the national constitutional litigation organization was slated to feature eyewitness accounts that purportedly demonstrated “significant potential election fraud.”

The press release stated that the sworn affidavits would be used as evidence in litigation to ensure election integrity and the upholding of election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

We have three whistleblowers who will reveal substantial evidence of unlawful actions made by election officials; and widespread illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the outcome of the election. 2PM EST TODAY pic.twitter.com/VWUD593a1v — Phillip Kline (@PhillDKline) December 1, 2020

At the Westin Arlington Gateway in Arlington, Virg., testimonies included that of USPS subcontractor truck driver Jesse Morgan who raised questions about potential postal service complicity in election wrongdoing.

Morgan claimed that a trailer that he was driving disappeared from its parked location at a USPS depot in Lancaster, Penn., after he had transported mail-in ballots in tow from Bethpage, NY.

On Oct. 21, Morgan stated that he observed 24 large cardboard boxes filled with bulk mail bins containing identically-sized ballot envelopes stacked crosswise. When Morgan arrived in Harrisburg with the completed ballots onboard, a self-identified “transportation supervisor” instructed him to drive the load back to Lancaster without unloading the portion intended for the state’s capital.

Here is Jesse Morgan in person now speaking@Jillie_Alexis pic.twitter.com/yKz3cFvH4S — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) December 1, 2020

Morgan drove to Lancaster under the supervisor’s orders, unhooked the trailer, parked his tractor, and headed home. The next day, when he went to hook up his trailer, it was gone. This was the only trailer he ever used on his Bethpage route.

He then experienced several “odd behaviors by a select group of USPS personnel,” which postal experts argue in sworn statements “grossly deviate[d] from normal procedure and behavior.”

According to written evidence, “The experts and investigators conclude that this behavior likely reflects concern by those aware of the potential illegal behavior and their attempts to prevent discovery of this behavior.”

The Amistad Project believes that the fraudulent ballots were mistakenly placed on Morgan’s trailer and that he has since been monitored by those who perpetrated the alleged crime. “[T]hese persons could not allow the trailer to be opened and unloaded in public fashion,” the whistleblower summary read.

“What happened on October 21 was a series of unusual events that cannot be a coincidence. I know I saw ballots with return addresses filled out, thousands of them, loaded in my trailer in New York headed for Pennsylvania,” Morgan stated.

Another USPS subcontractor turned-whistleblower, Ethan Pease of Madison, Wisc., alleged that he was told by two separate postal workers on two separate occasions that the USPS in Wisconsin was gathering over 100,000 ballots following the Nov. 3 election in order to circumvent the ballot submission deadline.

Computer expert Gregory Stenstrom, a third witness who testified at a Pennsylvania legislature hearing in Gettysburg last week, claimed to have witnessed a Dominion Voting Systems vendor inserting jump drives into voting aggregation machines in Delaware County, Penn. The act intends to frustrate auditors and their ability to properly certify the election results.