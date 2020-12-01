http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6SlVy2R0JPg/

During an interview with The Federalist released on Tuesday, Salih Hudayar, the Prime Minister of East Turkistan’s government-in-exile, stated that he is “quite worried” about the prospect of a Joe Biden presidency with Tony Blinken as Secretary of State.

Hudayar said, “We’re actually quite worried, I’ll be honest with you. Prior to setting up these concentration camps in 2016 and 2017, the Chinese government claimed that it was fighting against terrorism and this was part of the excuse for why they have millions of people in concentration camps, in these forced labor camps is to ‘fight against extremism and terrorism.’ And because of this, at that time, Anthony Blinken stated that China was doing the right thing and that the U.S. supported China’s efforts to fight against terrorism and that they would seek to try to cooperate with them. And this worries us. … If this is going to be the next secretary of state, things are going to go — there is going to be a lot of backpedaling.”

