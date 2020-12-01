https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/528115-arizona-governor-appeared-to-get-call-from-trump-during-vote

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) appears to ignore a phone call from President Trump in video of him certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Arizona certified the state’s election results on Monday, officially awarding Biden its 11 electors. Trump has refused to concede, and his legal team was at the time levying unfounded claims of voter fraud in the state.

Video shared to Twitter by 12 News KPNX reporter Brahm Resnik shows Ducey getting and silencing a phone call as he deals with the official paperwork.

According to Resnik, “Hail to The Chief” is Ducey’s official White House ringtone. The governor reportedly said in July that he changed the ringtone so that he would not miss a call from Trump or Vice President Pence.

HE’LL GET BACK TO YOU Back in July, Gov. Ducey said he changed his White House ringtone to “Hail to The Chief” so he wouldn’t miss a call from Trump/Pence. Guess who called while Ducey was certifying Arizona’s election? (7 secs in) pic.twitter.com/bzBGpfSIDf — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 30, 2020

Trump later called into a hearing with state Republicans that was happening during the certification, according to Resnik. The president tore into Ducey, accusing him of rushing to get Sen.-elect Mark KellyMark KellyMark Kelly to be sworn in as senator on Wednesday This week: Congress races to wrap work for the year Congress set for chaotic year-end sprint MORE (D-Ariz.) to the Senate.

Trump also claimed there was “no way” he lost the Grand Canyon State.

“Arizona will not forget what Ducey just did,” he said. “I’m watching it, and a lot of people are watching it.”

LET’S GIVE THEM SOME SPACE Is the Ducey-Trump bromance over? This is a really bad public breakup. pic.twitter.com/nn3C3cxK3p — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) December 1, 2020

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday, Willie Geist said the apparent rejection could be the “final scene in the movie” about Trump, according to Mediaite.

“That’s the final scene in the movie, isn’t it?” Geist said. “Where you had a Republican who felt like he had to always answer to Donald Trump, literally ignoring Donald Trump and silencing the music that welcomes him into a room, ‘Hail to the Chief,’ as he certifies the election in the last swing state to be certified, which puts the final nail in the coffin.”

Ducey’s move also drew reactions on social media.

Sent to voicemail, and the mailbox is probably full. Ha. https://t.co/8RPas6svxL — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 1, 2020

Ducey was joined by Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D) and Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Monday to sign off on the documents declaring that Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes.

Ducey and Hobbs vouched for the accuracy and security of the election despite Trump repeatedly sowing doubt about its outcome.

“The system is strong, and that is why I have bragged on it so much,” Ducey said.

Officials also certified the results of the Senate special election, in which Kelly defeated Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona certifies Biden’s victory over Trump The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – Biden unveils batch of his White House team Mark Kelly to be sworn in as senator on Wednesday MORE (R-Ariz.). Kelly will be sworn in on Wednesday.

