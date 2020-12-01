https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/01/watch-giant-waves-take-out-a-bicyclist-riding-next-to-lake-michigan-in-chicago/

A news chopper in Chicago caught the moment giant waves along Lake Michigan took out a bicyclist attempting to ride on the bike path along the shore. Have a watch:

Or, and we’re just spitballing here, maybe people shouldn’t be riding their bikes during a winter storm on a bike path clearly designed to take advantage of Lake Michigan in the summer?

And Chicago is a big city! Find a different route:

There’s a storm passing through the area coupled with “near record water levels” in Lake Michigan and that’s what’s causing the giant waves:

Good advice:

***

Editor’s note: We’ve corrected a typo.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...