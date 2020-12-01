https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-live-amistad-project-holds-election-fraud-press-conference-with-three-whistleblowers/
Happening LIVE right now
The Amistad Project will host a press conference featuring three whistleblowers who are set to provide eyewitness testimony demonstrating “significant potential election fraud, some of which affects hundreds of thousands of ballots.”
DETAILS — Truck driver claims 300,000 completed ballots crossed state lines in October…