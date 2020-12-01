https://100percentfedup.com/watch-live-michigan-senate-election-fraud-witness-testimony/

The state of Michigan has been at the center of election fraud controversy since the Nov. 3rd election. Testimony to the Board of Canvassers was shocking and controversial, but Democrats and even Republicans in the state are ignoring and denying any fraud took place.

Numerous brave Michiganders gave affidavits to what they saw, yet they’ve been ignored. The Michigan Senate has agreed to hold a hearing to let these brave Americans testify. Pay very close attention to Patrick Colbeck, who has previously testified that he witnessed voting machines hooked up to the internet.

100% FED Up! co-founder Patty McMurray will also be testifying. Watch for her stunning testimony too.

The testimony is set to begin about 10:15 ET

