https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/watch-live-usps-whistleblowers-come-forward-driver-delivered-hundreds-thousands-completed-ballots-across-three-state-lines/

New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21.

The new information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

At the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.

Evidence provided by the whistleblowers is being used in litigation by the Amistad Project to ensure election integrity and to uphold election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that state over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania. They claim that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

One of the whistleblowers, a USPS subcontractor, Jesse Morgan, drives a route from Lancaster, PA to Bethpage, NY to Harrisburg, PA, and back to Lancaster.

“On October 21, he arrived at Bethpage where he saw 24 gaylords (large cardboard containers used by USPS) and was told they contained mail-in ballots. He saw 24 gaylords containing bulk mail bins filled with identically-sized ballot envelopes stacked crosswise, which likely contained 144,000-288,000 ballots or more,” Amistad said. “He could see it contained handwritten return addresses and one was even marked Certified Mail, prompting the expediter to remark that the person must have really wanted the ballot to get to its destination. Both of these observations revealed the ballots had already been completed and were being returned to be counted.”

Amistad continued on to explain that “Mr. Morgan got to Harrisburg at 9:15 a.m., ballots in tow, but was forced to sit in the USPS yard until 3:00 p.m. When he went inside to speak with someone because his hours were about to expire, a self- identified ‘transportation supervisor’ made himself known and instructed Jesse to drive the whole load to Lancaster without unloading the portion intended for Harrisburg. The ‘transportation supervisor’ would not provide him with a written slip, saying he would need to unload in Harrisburg in order to receive a slip. Morgan drove to Lancaster under orders from the Harrisburg postal supervisor, unhooked the trailer in the normal place, parked his tractor in the normal place, and went home.”

The next day, his trailer, the only trailer he ever used on his Bethpage route, was gone.

“Mr. Morgan experienced several odd behaviors by a select group of USPS personnel which postal experts in sworn statements indicate grossly deviate from normal procedure and behavior,” Amistad said. “The experts and investigators conclude that this behavior likely reflects concern by those aware of the potential illegal behavior and their attempts to prevent discovery of that behavior.”

The Amistad Project alleges that fraudulent ballots were mistakenly placed on Jesse Morgan’s trailer, and that he has since been monitored by those who perpetrated the crime – and that these persons could not allow the trailer to be opened and unloaded in a public fashion.

A second whistleblower, Nathan Pease of Madison, Wisconsin, was also a USPS subcontractor. He says that on November 4 and November 5, two separate postal workers informed him that the USPS was gathering tens of thousands of ballots and backdating the postmarks to November 3 so that they may be counted — despite the deadline already passing.

“Mr. Pease’s sworn statement coincides in time with a dramatic ballot dump on the morning of November 5 which heavily favored Mr. Biden and which has caused significant controversy within the expert community regarding the statistical probability of the late insertion of tens of thousands of ballots in favor of a single candidate on the morning after the election,” Amistad Project said in a statement.

Greg Stenstrom, who testified before the Pennsylvania legislature last week, also spoke at the Amistad news conference.

Stenstrom says that in Delaware County he “witnessed unsupervised access by a vendor representing Dominion during which the vendor apparently violated election system certification protocols and inserted jump drives to download and update the aggregation machines counting the vote.”

Stenstrom says that he witnessed election officials violating protocols by breaking the seal on the machine jump drives and comingling them. He believes that this reflects an intentional effort to prevent audits to accurately determine the count.

“This conduct as well violates certification protocols. This evidence joins evidence from Georgia indicating a dominion vendor actually removed the hard drive from an aggregator and took it home with him, thus breaking the chain of custody and undermining the integrity of the count,” Amistad Project said.

The organization has additional evidence including postal workers in Pennsylvania who were instructed to place Trump mail – including campaign literature – in undeliverable bins while making sure that Biden mail was delivered in a timely fashion.

More information from the Amistad Project can be found here.

WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE:

The post WATCH LIVE… USPS WHISTLEBLOWERS COME FORWARD: Driver Delivered Hundreds of Thousands of Completed Ballots Across Three State Lines appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

