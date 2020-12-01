https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/breaking-whistleblowers-allege-up-to-300000-completed-ballots-crossed-state-lines-in-october/

A Pennsylvania postal truck driver is set to allege that there were an estimated 144,000 to 288,000 completed ballots shipped across three state lines in October, according to new revelations from the Amistad Project.

Later Tuesday the national constitutional litigation organization, the Amistad Project will host a press conference featuring three whistleblowers who are set to provide eyewitness testimony demonstrating “significant potential election fraud, some of which affects hundreds of thousands of ballots.”

According to the Amistad Project – which is part of the Thomas More Society – the whistleblower affidavits are being used as evidence in litigation to ensure election integrity and the upholding of election laws in key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Phill Kline, Director of the Amistad Project will appear alongside the whistleblowers on Tuesday at 2PM EST, to be broadcast on Real America’s Voice.

