On Tuesday, a truck driver testified that he had driven thousands of ballots from Bethpage, N.Y., to Lancaster, Pa., two weeks before Election Day. Phill Kline, a former attorney general of Kansas and director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, said The Amistad Project had corroborated the truck driver’s story.

“The evidence demonstrates, and it’s through eyewitness testimony that’s been corroborated by others by their eyewitness testimony, that 130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” to a facility incapable of processing them, Kline explained in the press conference. A spokeswoman later clarified that the estimate ranges from 144,000 to 288,000 ballots.

“This evidence demands investigation. This evidence demands answers,” Kline insisted. He reported that The Amistad Project is working with the FBI and U.S. attorneys in various jurisdictions to get to the bottom of the story.

Jesse Morgan, the truck driver involved, told his story at the press conference.

“I drive a tractor-trailer for U.S. postal service, a subcontractor. I drive a route route from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to Bethpage, New York, to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and back to Lancaster,” he explained.

“On October 21, when I arrived for my usual route for Bethpage,” he recalled, “an expeditor made three references to ballots that were to be loaded into my trailer, including saying, ‘Hey, you have ballots today.’”

He recalled receiving 24 Gaylord boxes full of ballots, stacked on top of each other. He saw that “envelopes had handwritten return addresses.”

“They were complete ballots. I didn’t think much of it at the time,” Morgan said. When he arrived in Harrisburg, he was not allowed to offload the mail. “I was made to wait for roughly 6 hours, from 9:15 a.m. to nearly 3 p.m.,” he recalled.

“All of this was weird,” Morgan said. After waiting for six hours, he went inside and asked to see the expeditor. “I was told to wait for the transportation supervisor,” an official Morgan never dealt with. “He’s a top guy, he’s the kind of guy that would speak to my boss.”

“The supervisor told me to drive to Lancaster without being unloaded in Harrisburg,” Morgan said. “I knew the ballots were loaded for Harrisburg.” He also recalled asking for his ticket, the slip that shows he arrived, and a late slip to prove he had been delayed. The supervisor refused to give him the slip.

“I then drove to Lancaster, unhooked my trailer in its normal place, and then drove my truck to where I always park it,” he recalled. “The next day, it just got weirder. As I arrived at Lancaster… my trailer was gone, not there anymore.”

“Since I started driving that Bethpage route, I’ve always had trailer 10-R-1440,” Morgan said. He noticed because he really liked that trailer.

“What happened on October 21 was a series of unusual events that cannot be a coincidence,” the truck driver insisted. “I know I saw ballots with return addresses filled out, thousands of them, thousands. Loaded onto my trailer in New York and headed for Pennsylvania.”

“As things became weirder I got to thinking and wondered why I was driving complete ballots from New York to Pennsylvania. I didn’t know why so I decided to speak up,” Morgan said.

Col. Tony Schaeffer, who is working with The Amistad Project team, said the organization had backed up Morgan’s story.

Kline said sources told him Morgan’s story “matched up perfectly on how you would insert fraudulent mail into the stream.”

At the press conference, other whistleblowers spoke about postal workers delivering Joe Biden campaign mail while they discarded mail from the Trump campaign.

These claims deserve serious investigation.

