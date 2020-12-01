https://www.theepochtimes.com/wisconsin-certifies-results-amid-lawsuits_3600291.html

The state of Wisconsin certified its election result on Nov. 30, announcing Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the one winning the state’s 10 electoral votes.

This, after the state finished a recount on Sunday, reporting 87 votes gained for Trump. The recount was requested and paid for by the Trump campaign.

President Trump is planning to file lawsuits challenging the state’s election results. He wrote on Twitter on Saturday that “The Wisconsin recount is not about finding mistakes in the count, it is about finding people who have voted illegally, and that case will be brought after the recount is over, on Monday or Tuesday, We have found many illegal votes. Stay tuned!”

Several civil groups have filed lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the state. That includes one filed last week by the non-profit Wisconsin Voters Alliance, together with more than two dozen voters. Their lawsuit alleges that over 150,000 votes are ineligible and illegal. That’s because many of the votes are absentee ballots where voters claim themselves as “indefinitely confined,” which allows them to vote without showing a photo ID. The lawsuit cited data analysis showing nearly 100,000 people falsely claimed they are “indefinitely confined.”

The number of people claiming they’re indefinitely confined far exceeded previous years.

President Trump’s attorneys have made similar complaints about such absentee ballots.

The lawsuit also alleges that more than 14,000 ballots were requested in the name of a registered Republican by someone other than that person and that more than 12,000 Republican ballots were returned but never counted. That’s based on data collected by Matt Braynard, whose team conducted phone surveys among Republican voters in multiple states.

The alleged number of illegal votes is enough to change the election result. Biden currently leads Trump by a margin of over 20,000 votes.

The lawsuit is requesting the court to invalidate the election results and allow the state’s GOP-controlled legislature to appoint electors.

Another lawsuit filed over the weekend argues that all ballots cast via drop boxes are illegal and should be discarded. It says that if people can’t reliably identify such ballots, then the state legislature should nominate its own slate of presidential electors.

But the state’s Republican Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke signaled on Twitter that he would not join the effort to change Wisconsin’s election outcome.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

