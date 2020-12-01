https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/james-okeefe-cnn/

James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas, teased the release of tapes revealing CNN’s bias while on an editorial call with the network’s president Jeff Zucker.

O’Keefe informed Zucker on the call that his organization had been recording the insider calls for months before inquiring “do you still feel you’re the most trusted name in news.”

Zucker, failing to address O’Keefe’s question, responds “thank you for your comment. So, everybody, I think in light of that, we’ll set up a new system, and we’ll be back with you, we’ll do the rest of the call later” before appearing to end the call.

The clips are set to be released on December 1st at 7pm Eastern Time.

Per O’Keefe, Project Veritas has “clips of various producers talking, the president talking, describing their motives, describing their political philosophy, describing how they don’t cover certain things and certain political parties tell them to cover things a certain way.”

Individuals including Zucker, Vice President David Chalian, Stephanie Becker, and Marcus Mabry.

Watch:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

