https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/01/wtaf-is-wrong-with-you-detroit-free-press-under-serious-fire-for-claiming-covid-makes-us-all-potential-serial-killers/

This is the media, folks.

These are the people we are supposed to look to for information and important stories.

Honestly, we have no words to convey how abhorrent this headline and story really are:

Breathing is a deadly event and we’re all potential serial killers.

What a crock of nonsensical garbage served up in a hot mess of stupid.

Because ya’ know, we don’t get enough fear-porn when it comes to COVID.

Gretch probably LOVES it.

Seriously.

Right? We suppose if you’re worried about being a serial killer you could just hold your breath but that doesn’t seem very smart either.

Hrm.

***

Related:

‘Don’t buy the HYPE!’ Lifelong environmental activist’s thread all but NUKES the Left’s fear-mongering around climate change

‘WTF is this hideous creature talking about’?! Jennifer Rubin trying to make herself feel better about supporting Biden is ALL FAIL

‘Facts matter’: Ted Cruz breaks out the puppets and crayons to SCHOOL Alyssa Milano in back and forth about Dems blocking COVID relief

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...