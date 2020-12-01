https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/01/wtaf-is-wrong-with-you-detroit-free-press-under-serious-fire-for-claiming-covid-makes-us-all-potential-serial-killers/

This is the media, folks.

These are the people we are supposed to look to for information and important stories.

Honestly, we have no words to convey how abhorrent this headline and story really are:

COVID has turned breathing into a deadly event and all of us into potential serial killers https://t.co/2Jz6yxwq8S — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 1, 2020

Breathing is a deadly event and we’re all potential serial killers.

What a crock of nonsensical garbage served up in a hot mess of stupid.

Because ya’ know, we don’t get enough fear-porn when it comes to COVID.

Just look at the source. 😎 None of us in Michigan except some in Detroit and the People’s Republic of Ann Arbor, pay ANY attention to that rag. Mostly we start our fireplaces and wood stoves with it. — Tim Evans (@DibpTim) December 1, 2020

Gretch probably LOVES it.

Shameless hyperbolic fear-mongering. aka: Modern Journalism. — Office of the Shit-Poster Elect (@cheapoldbstd) December 1, 2020

A healthy adult has a far greater chance of being murdered in your city than dying of covid. But keep ’em scared. — I’d give my right arm to be ambidextrous (@DenverBizGuy) December 1, 2020

This is called paranoid schizophrenia. The author of this article should see a counselor. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) December 1, 2020

Seriously.

pic.twitter.com/bya5AW4594 — Angry Sumo about to overthrow the Fat Man (@seantlittle1) December 1, 2020

This is the dumbest headline I have ever seen. Irresponsible journalism. — Jdoesntlikeyou (@Jdoesntlikeyou) December 1, 2020

Also a deadly event: not breathing — Keith Maniac, kraken up (@CutItOutPutin) December 1, 2020

Right? We suppose if you’re worried about being a serial killer you could just hold your breath but that doesn’t seem very smart either.

Hrm.

***

