If you’re tired of wearing a visible sign of massive government overreach and ginned-up hysteria everywhere you go, do not despair. Help could be on its way, courtesy of the most unlikely source: al-Qaeda.

According to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), the jihad group is refusing to accept the State Department’s complacent assertion that it is on the ropes, and has just published a new magazine with the catchy title Wolves of Manhattan, in which it calls on the warriors of jihad who find themselves in the U.S. to murder people by means of poisoned coronavirus masks. So now it’s wear a mask or the coronavirus will get you (unless you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, of course; the virus knows better than to infect the righteous), or don’t wear a mask so that al-Qaeda doesn’t get you.

Al-Qaeda is one of the most evil organizations in the entire world, but if its new threat can help to put an end to the mask hysteria and bring back some semblance of normal life, at least before His Fraudulency President-apparent Joe Biden’s authoritarian kleptocracy descends upon us, then these jihadis might accidentally have done one good deed in this world, not that this will balance out their thousands of murders, enslavements, pillages, and other marvelous effluvia of their famous Misunderstanding of the Religion of Peace.

The article bears a title that could have come word-for-word from the Huffington Post or Slate: “Ways And Means Of Exploiting the Corona Pandemic Against The Powers Of Global Unbelief,” although in the HuffPo or Slate the “unbelief” in question would not be the rejection of Islam, but the unbelief involved in daring to doubt that stepping outside without a mask would result in one immediately dropping dead, after destroying the lives of hundreds of others in Typhoid Mary fashion by breathing freely in their presence. And the people “exploiting” the pandemic would be those mayors and governors who are happily destroying the areas they govern and asserting authoritarian control over their people.

“Remember to support your religion,” the article says, and that also holds true not only for Islamic jihadis, but also for those who still have childlike trust in the authorities’ conflicting, contradictory, and self-defeating directives for combating the virus.

Al-Qaeda also offered other ways to kill unbelievers, including “killing with bladed weapons (a knife or something similar); killing by striking with stones or heavy weights (above the neck); killing with firearms; setting off explosions with handmade bombs (Molotov cocktails); setting stores and companies ablaze.” And it notes that there were many others as well: “Do not think that the aforementioned is your only way to perform jihad.” But its real enthusiasm is reserved for the use of coronavirus masks to kill “Crusaders,” by which it means pretty much everyone in North America and Europe.

“The wolves of Islam,” the article says, could pose as humanitarians, handing out coronavirus masks on streets and inside train and bus stations. Al-Qaeda thereby unwittingly offers a vivid parable for all those whose businesses have been destroyed and lives ruined by the coronavirus lockdown restrictions: the cure is worse than the disease, just like the poisoned coronavirus masks. Al-Qaeda also reminds its readers that “your target is every Crusader, since every Crusader is a criminal. The greatest crime which he committed is his unbelief in Allah.” It called upon Muslims to target especially “Crusaders who are hostile and belligerent towards Islam in their speeches,” who are, of course, vanishingly few in the West, contrary to another hysteria, that which revolves around “Islamophobia.” But the jihad group adds that the targets should be “Crusaders in general who are collaborating by paying taxes.” That’s basically everyone, although tax cheat Al Sharpton and a few others can breathe easy, insofar as their non-poisoned mask allows.

Unfortunately, however, al-Qaeda’s threat is unlikely in the extreme to lead to any large-scale outbreak of going maskless. For most Americans, jihad is yesterday’s threat, one that hit us on 9/11 but is extremely unlikely to get lucky twice, especially since, as Barack Obama said way back in January 2013: “We achieved our central goal — or have come very close to achieving our central goal, which is to de-capacitate al-Qaeda, to dismantle them, to make sure that they can’t attack us again.” And now with his faithful protégé and comrade (!) ready to enter the Oval Office and fundamentally transform America yet again, no one needs to take al-Qaeda threats seriously, because Biden/Harris peace and love will overwhelm and disarm the jihadis. So keep your mask on.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 21 books, including the New York Times bestsellers The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades) and The Truth About Muhammad. His latest book is Rating America’s Presidents: An America-First Look at Who Is Best, Who Is Overrated, and Who Was An Absolute Disaster. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

