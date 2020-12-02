https://www.dailywire.com/news/alleged-pro-trump-lawyer-lin-wood-cautioning-gop-voters-in-georgia-has-donated-voted-for-democrats-reports

Georgia-based attorney Lin Wood, an alleged Trump supporter, urged Trump supporters on Tuesday evening in the state to “not vote in the Senate runoff” unless the two Republican Senate candidates publicly demanded that Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp call an emergency session in the legislature to investigate alleged voter fraud. However, news reports that surfaced late on Tuesday evening appear to show that Wood has a history of voting for and donating to Democrats.

Wood said:

Where is Kelly Loeffler here? Where is David Perdue? He ought to be standing right here. Those two people want your vote then they ought to tell you what we’re telling Brian Kemp: Get a special session of the legislature now. Do not be fooled twice. This is Georgia, we ain’t dumb. We’re not going to go vote on January 5th on another machine made by China. You’re not going to fool Georgians again. If Kelly Loeffler wants your vote, if David Perdue wants your vote they’ve got to earn. They’ve got to demand publicly, repeatedly, consistently, Brian Kemp call a special session of the Georgia legislature and if they do not do it, if Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue do not do it, they have not earned your vote. Don’t you give it to them. Why would you go back and vote in another rigged election? For God’s sakes fix it. You’ve got to fix it before we’ll do it again.

WATCH:

Here’s Lin Wood telling Republicans not to vote for @KLoeffler & @Perduesenate in the GA runoffs. Wood is a democrat & he has voted in democrat primaries. End this nonsense. Hold the line. Vote. Defend our senate majority. pic.twitter.com/xemhS1SHJk — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) December 3, 2020

Conservative political commentator Erick Erickson highlighted alleged political contributions that Wood has made to Democrats, writing, “The Kraken works for the deep state.”

“In March 2008, Wood Contributed $1,300 To Barack Obama (D),” Erickson wrote. “In January 2008, Wood Contributed $1,000 To Barack Obama (D). In February 2004, Wood Contributed $250 To John Edwards (D).”

The Kraken works for the deep state. In March 2008, Wood Contributed $1,300 To Barack Obama (D). In January 2008, Wood Contributed $1,000 To Barack Obama (D). In February 2004, Wood Contributed $250 To John Edwards (D). — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 3, 2020

“In September 2014, Wood Contributed $100 To Michelle Nunn (D),” Erickson added. “In September 2014, Wood Contributed $100 To John Barrow (D). In November 2008, Wood Contributed $500 To Jim Martin (D). Wood voted in the Abrams primary in 2018. He also did not vote in Donald Trump’s 2016 primary.”

Wood voted in the Abrams primary in 2018. He also did not vote in Donald Trump’s 2016 primary. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 3, 2020

Erickson added, “The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says that despite his denials, Lin Wood has a Democrat voting record, including voting in the 2018 Stacey Abrams Democratic Primary in Georgia.”

Local reporter Ashley Thompson with CBS 46 News added: “New: I’ve confirmed attorney Lin Wood has not voted in a Republican primary in 16 years.”

New: I’ve confirmed attorney Lin Wood has not voted in a Republican primary in 16 years @cbs46 — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) December 2, 2020

A report from Breitbart News also documented alleged contributions that Wood has made to Democrats and other matters relating to his voting record in the state.

Breitbart News reports:

While Wood made his comments purportedly as a self-described supporter of Trump, while donning a red “Make America Great Again” ball cap, the real story here is that Wood is by no means a Republican and there is no record in Georgia of him ever voting for President Trump—in 2016 or in 2020—in the Republican primaries. While Wood did vote in the 2020 and 2016 general elections in Georgia—there are no records in Georgia of him pulling a GOP primary ballot in 2016 or 2020, the two years President Trump was on the ticket. Ironically, in both the 2020 and 2016 general elections, state records show that Wood voted absentee—by mail—in Georgia, the same system he is now railing against. … Georgia records show that Wood has voted in every general election dating back to 2000, in person in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2014—and then via absentee or mail ballot in 2016, 2018, and 2020. State records also show that Wood has not voted in a Republican primary since 2004, but did request Democrat ballots in the 2006, 2008, 2010, and 2018 primary elections in Georgia. That means that even when Trump was president, in the 2018 midterm elections, Wood requested a Democrat primary ballot in Georgia and voted for Democrats in the primary in the state while Trump was universally backing Republicans there. Wood also did not request primary ballots of either party, the records show, in 2016 or 2020–when Trump was on the ballot in the GOP primary. Wood also has a long history of donating to top Democrats’ presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial, and congressional campaigns. While he did shift a little bit during the Trump era and made some donations to Trump and some congressional Republicans and to the Republican National Committee, per Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Wood has long backed Democrats for federal office and especially for Georgia offices. Donations to Democrat Party politicians from Wood over a decade plus total more than $40,000, and span from as far back as 2004 through as recently as 2018. Campaign finance records show that Wood has donated thousands and thousands of dollars to top Democrats like former President Barack Obama, who he gave $2,300 to in 2008 over two separate donations. In 2004, Wood funded the Democrat presidential campaign of then-Sen. John Edwards (D-NC) with $500 split over two separate donations. It is not just Democrat presidential candidates like Obama and Edwards that Wood supported. He also previously backed Perdue’s 2014 Democrat opponent Michelle Nunn, giving her $100 in Sept. 2014. He gave $500 to Georgia Democrat Senate candidate Jim Martin on Nov. 10, 2008, when Martin had forced a runoff with then-GOP Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA)—meaning that there at least two other general elections than this one for U.S. Senate in Georgia where Wood has financially backed Democrats over Republicans. This demonstrates that he has a long history of supporting Democrats against Perdue in particular but also against Georgia Republicans in U.S. Senate races in the state. He also backed Georgia Democrats in several other races for state and federal offices. According to FEC records, in Sept. 2014, Wood gave another $100 to another Georgia Democrat then-U.S. Rep. John Barrow (D-GA). But state records in Georgia show that while Trump has been president, in 2017 and 2018, Wood has donated thousands and thousands of dollars in Georgia to state Democrats—funding the opposition to the president in the state. He gave $2,000 over three separate donations in 2018 to Ken Hodges, a Democrat judge on Georgia’s appeals court, for his campaign. Back in 2010, Wood gave another $4,200 over several donations to Hodges. He also in June 2018 gave $2,600 to Democrat state Sen. Zahra Karinshak. In 2017, Wood gave a whopping $12,600 to Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Evans. Wood worked with Evans as an attorney in private practice, and Evans would go on to lose the Democrat primary for governor in 2018 to Stacey Abrams, who lost to now GOP Gov. Brian Kemp in the 2018 general election. Wood donated another $2,500 to Evans in November 2015, $2,300 more in March 2010, $2,400 more back in May 2009, and in December 2009 another $100. It’s pattern from Wood that he has demonstrated his support for Georgia Democrats for decades. In state-level races back in 2006, records show Wood gave Martin—the 2008 Democrat U.S. Senate candidate he would later back in that race against the GOP’s Chambliss—another $1,000 over two separate donations. In 2014, he donated $5,000 to state Sen. Jason Carter—a Democrat candidate for governor of Georgia—per state records. He also, in 2009, donated $500 to former Democrat Gov. Roy Barnes when he launched a failed comeback bid against GOP Gov. Nathan Deal for the governor’s mansion. In 2009 and 2010, Wood also donated over two separate donations $1,000 total to a leftist group called “Georgia Win List.” The group’s website says its goal is to “change the face of power in Georgia by electing pro-choice Democratic Women In Numbers.” In other words, the group runs counter to President Trump’s stated pro-life position and is pushing abortion on Georgians by electing as many Democrats as it can.

Wood’s remarks directly contradict statements made by President Donald Trump and the president’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who have strongly urged Republicans to get out and vote in the upcoming Senate runoff races, which will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.

“Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly,” Trump wrote on Tuesday afternoon. “They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win.”

Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

“I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted last week. “That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

