https://noqreport.com/2020/12/02/americas-moment-of-truth-admitting-our-election-process-is-broken-and-what-we-do-next/

Many Americans needed a reprieve from non-stop election coverage leading into the Thanksgiving holiday. Certainly, the pace and amount of news focusing on the election has exhausted everyone all around. Re-tuning in this week after pausing a few days to express thankfulness confirmed what many had hoped. No breaking news alerts. Nothing was missed.

Now the election grind accelerates once again, and the constitutional clock continues to count down the remaining days until the 2020 presidential contest is finalized. This election has exposed the tragic flaws in our electoral process that we have ignored for far too long. Americans across the country are struggling daily to reconcile what happened and what to believe. We are at a profound inflection point where the incontrovertible truth will hurt our nation but must be acknowledged to heal it. Election fraud happened. In fact, it has been happening for decades.

Each day since November 3rd has brought rise to allegations of election fraud from the absurd to the provable. In multiple states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin specific and clear occurrences of fraudulent activity have been disclosed by witnesses with direct knowledge or involvement. Deceased people casted ballots. Double voting occurred. Election observers were prevented from observing. Voters cast ballots in jurisdictions where they no longer reside. Ballots were submitted late but still counted. Signatures on mail-in and absentee ballots were missing, illegible, or in many cases unverified. Voters specifically stating they did not vote were told they voted. Massive amounts of extra mail-in ballots were printed in states. Ballots went missing. Several states stopped counting ballots during the night and compromised the voting process. Election officials in Georgia actually admitted that “illegal voting is going to happen.” The list of fraudulent occurrences goes on and on.

The desire and necessity to look past electoral fraud is understandable. No one working or volunteering in an election wants to admit deliberate irregularities occurred. The very notion is tantamount to professing failure, which then leads to consequences and repercussions. It undercuts our voice. The privacy of the individual vote conjoined with the veritable transparency of the election process is the foundation of our democracy. Without these principles, and the unreserved ability of every American to believe they are incorruptible, every value used to unite our states will dissolve them and usher in tyranny.

Most of Joe Biden’s supporters, and many inside our own federal and state government agencies claim that systemic or massive fraud did not occur and therefore had no consequential impact on the overall election result. Recently, Attorney General Bill Bar stated, “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” All of these claims are problematic and expose the true heart of the matter. As a nation many Americans cannot and will not accept the undeniable fact that fraud occurred and impacted the outcome of the presidential election. Sadly, trying to qualify the definition of fraud by requiring a threshold of potency does not cure the damaging impact. Fraud is fraud. Whether it is ten votes or ten million votes it is intolerable and dismantles the legitimacy of the election result.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Whether the outcome of the presidential election ultimately selects Donald Trump or Joe Biden, why would either candidate, or the voters, accept a tainted result plagued by at least half the country believing the victory is illegitimate. President Trump confronted this very scenario after his opponent in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton, viciously maligned the result and questioned Trump’s legitimacy. The consequences of Clinton’s actions adversely impacted our country globally, but more gravely imperiled our democratic foundation. In the current election the pervasiveness of election duplicity has poisoned the result to an alarming extent. Recent polls not only show a majority of Republicans believe election fraud transpired but also that 28% of Democrats agree fraud in the election aided Biden. The acknowledgement is both staggering and dangerous.

It is no longer just about winning or losing the race but the way in which it is done. Refusing to recognize the chicanery in the 2020 election impedes us as a country from restoring the transparency, integrity and validity of the election outcome. Without these revered values our elections are discredited, and our democracy doomed. Our Founding Fathers were thoughtful in constructing our constitutional republic. They understood the resilience of our new nation at its inception but also that pivotal moments would test and transform it.

Until we accept that our electoral process is broken and admit to our past failures in repairing it, we cannot begin the restorative work needed to rebuild trust in it. We need to identify and investigate all allegations of election fraud honestly, question witnesses thoroughly, challenge discrepancies and violations legally, and pursue the facts without fear of where they ultimately lead. Time should never be the barrier to finding the truth. In the end, all Americans want to accept and embrace the election result without reservation. We deserve nothing less.

Rick Gates served as the deputy campaign chairman for President Trump in 2016. He is the author of “Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story to How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost.” (Twitter @rickwgates).

CONTACT: Rick Gates (917) 209-7176 [email protected]

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

