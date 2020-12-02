https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/02/another-one-dem-gov-john-bel-edwards-caught-socializing-at-a-country-club-without-a-mask-in-mid-november/

FFS. Is there a single Dem in the country that lives by their own rules?

Up next on the hypocrisy hit-parade, Lousiana Gov. John Bel Edwards who confirmed the authenticity of this photo of him socializing maskless at a country club from mid-November:

Today, Governor John Bel Edwards (D-LA) confirmed the authenticity of a photograph taken of him socializing maskless and in close contact with others at the Baton Rouge Country Club in mid-November just before enacting stricter COVID-19 lockdowns for the state. pic.twitter.com/HFo1Z4wl6j — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 2, 2020

And he’s refusing to apologize:

Edwards refuses to apologize, saying he was only briefly maskless while engaging with others not at his table. His deputy spox says he does not violate “his own orders,” but some Louisianans don’t agree. https://t.co/Qt31Cfd0zZ — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) December 2, 2020

More from WAFB 9 where the governor and his staff insist he did nothing wrong:

“There was absolutely nothing I did that day that violated the rules that were in place,” the governor said when asked about the photo during the news conference Wednesday. “Had that photo been taken ten seconds later, you would have seen me with a mask on,” the governor said. “I don’t think we ask anyone to eat at a table with a mask on.” “He is not in violation of his own orders,” said Deputy Communications Director Shauna Sanford. “He had his mask on the entire time that day, except for when he was eating. Someone said something to him and he responded in a very brief moment. He was not doing anything that goes against his Phase 3 order.”

The thing is, if they REALLY feared Covid-19, as they say, they would not be engaging in this type of behavior at all. Especially since it was clear at the time which direction infection numbers were headed:

BREAKING: Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he would move Louisiana back into a modified version of Phase 2, ordering many bars to close and most businesses back to 50% occupancy through the end of the year. https://t.co/FDaoizZNGF — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) November 24, 2020

Things were safe enough to eat inside and meet people without a mask two weeks ago but now businesses need to be crushed? Sorry, but that’s not how it works.

