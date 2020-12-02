https://justthenews.com/nation/extremism/aoc-sells-line-progessive-clothing-60-tax-rich-sweatshirt-sold-out?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is again lighting up social media – this time by online fundraising with some some spendy, progressive-minded merch – including shirts that read “Abolish ICE,” “‘Drink water & don’t be racist” and another with a line through the words “student debt.”

The second-term congresswoman and progressive sage also appears to be trying – successfully – to thread the political needle with a sweatshirt that reads “Tax the Rich” but costs upwards of $50. The sweatshirt had a price drop Thursday, from $65 to $58, put still sold out. Shirts cost upward of $27.

The money for the merchandise is considered a campaign contribution, and the scheme is being ridiculed by Twitter users who are calling out Ocasio-Cortez for what they consider capitalistic behavior.

“I like the “fight fire with fire” approach. Fighting capitalism with capitalism,” one person tweeted. “Also, I like the “Tax The Rich” line as the only people who will buy a $60 sweatshirt are the rich.”

Another tweet reads: “Hey are these not simply free to the people? If college is supposed to be free, surely a hoodie should be as well, no?,”

