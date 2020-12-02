https://noqreport.com/2020/12/02/ap-posts-a-fearmongering-covid-19-piece-and-drudge-of-course-amplifies-it/

It’s all doom and gloom. Hospitals are at capacity. Morgues are too full to accept any more dead people. Families are in disarray over massive COVID-19 deaths. Those are the narratives promoted in a recent Associated Press story that Drudge Report chose to amplify as their top story today.

The problem is, none of this is real. Yes, we averaged just over 1200 coronavirus-related deaths per day in the United States in November. But hospitals are not truly at capacity. Reports on the ground have shown no panic other than from politicians and mainstream media. Morgues are as full as they normally are at this time of year because death rates go up, often due to flu and pneumonia. But in 2020, there are essentially zero flu deaths and very few pneumonia deaths. Why? Because everyone is being classified as a COVID-19 victim. As Jordan Schachtel noted on Twitter:

Lead story on Drudge is maximum panic and terror, but if you read the story, there are no actual examples of morgues and hospitals overflowing. It’s just health officials talking about how they are preparing for the worst. No indications they will actually need these resources. pic.twitter.com/t3cwwUKXRG — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) December 2, 2020

We’ve grown accustomed to Drudge Report being the epitome of fake news since just after the 2016 election and we’re well-aware of the fearmongering done by mainstream media, but the real question we should be asking is where critical thinking has gone in America. It’s missing. Perhaps it was never there, but reliance on a less dishonest mainstream media of the past gave the illusion that it was present. Either way, the truth is a far cry from what’s being reported and as a result, the sentiment from Joe Blow on the street is just as ignorant.

In the article, they hammered Thanksgiving celebrations as the reason to expect “dark times” in the next couple of weeks. This is, of course, narrative jamming in an effort to keep people terrified through the Christmas round of the holiday season. Conspicuously, there was no mention of Black Friday shoppers jamming stores, “peaceful protesters” rioting in the streets, or post-election celebrations for Joe Biden as potential culprits for the “spike” in COVID-19 cases. No, it was all about those evil people who had turkey with family. From the article:

Nearly 37,000 Americans died of COVID-19 in November, the most in any month since the dark early days of the pandemic, engulfing families in grief, filling newspaper obituary pages and testing the capacity of morgues, funeral homes and hospitals.

Amid the resurgence, states have begun reopening field hospitals to handle an influx of patients that is pushing health care systems — and their workers — to the breaking point. Hospitals are bringing in mobile morgues. And funerals are being livestreamed or performed as drive-by affairs.

Health officials fear the crisis will be even worse in coming weeks, after many Americans ignored pleas to stay home over Thanksgiving and avoid people who don’t live with them.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to see a climbing death toll … and that’s a horrific and tragic place to be,” said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. “It’s going to be a very dark couple of weeks.”

Any death is tragic. I’m not one who dismisses COVID-19 as a common cold. But after looking at the numbers, including the conspicuous statistic wiped by the CDC that the overall death rate in the United States has not gone up in a year with a so-called pandemic, I do not see a reason to social distance, wear a mask, avoid family gatherings, or lock down the nation. All four of those have demonstrable negative effects that do include death. COVID-19 has a 99.5% accepted recovery rate (though it’s actually much higher in a practical sense) for anyone other than the elderly.

Between mainstream media’s adherence to COVID-19 conspiracy theories and Drudge Report echoing it with their diminishing audience, millions of Americans are believing today that death is around the corner. It’s not. Wake up.

