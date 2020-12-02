https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/02/austin-mayor-threatens-residents-with-lockdown-while-vacationing-in-cabo/

Austin Democratic Mayor Steve Adler threatened his Texas constituents with another stay-home order if residents didn’t stay home last month while he was vacationing in Cabo San Lucas.

“We need to stay home if you can. This is not the time to relax. We are going to be looking really closely… We may have to close things down if we are not careful,” Adler warned residents back in Texas on Facebook while enjoying the Mexican tropical paradise, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Just one day prior, Adler held an outdoor wedding and reception for his daughter, hosting 20 guests near a downtown hotel, the Statesman reported, while the city was urging residents not to congregate in groups of more than 10 people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The mayor told the Austin paper he consulted with interim health director Dr. Mark Escott in advance of the wedding to conduct the event as safely as possible which included rapid COVID tests and masks, though Alder admitted guests were not sporting the face coverings the entire time.

“It is not perfect. Obviously, there are infections that could happen, but I think all of us should be minimizing risks as best we can,” Alder said.

Alder joins a long list of Democratic officials endorsing draconian lockdown measures at the expense of the poor while skirting their own public recommendations and orders enjoying their elite lifestyle.

Just this week, news broke that Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl dined at one of her “favorite” restaurants just after voting to ban outdoor dining in L.A. for three weeks calling it “a most dangerous situation.”

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom remains in hot water for dining at the premier French Laundry, a three-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley’s wine country with a dozen other people violating his own COVID rules that prohibit gatherings with more than three households. Photos captured meanwhile show no masks, and no distancing at the indoor dinner.

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he’s in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that San Francisco Mayor London Breed dined at the the same restaurant the night after Newsom, just days before she also banned indoor dining.

SCOOP! My latest: Gavin Newsom wasn’t the only one to attend a fancy birthday dinner at the French Laundry last month. San Francisco Mayor London Breed joined a socialite’s dinner there the next night — and banned indoor dining in SF three days later.https://t.co/i2IrITKRc2 — Heather Knight (@hknightsf) December 1, 2020

Last week, Denver Democratic Mayor Michael Hancock demanded residents to “avoid travel” 30 minutes before his flight took off to Houston on his way to Mississippi for Thanksgiving.

