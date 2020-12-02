https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-asks-lin-manuel-miranda-to-write-musical-about-janet-yellen

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday floated the idea of “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda writing a musical about his Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen.

“We might have to ask Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the musical about the first secretary of the Treasury, Hamilton, to write another musical about the first woman secretary of the Treasury, Yellen,” said a chuckling Biden during a press conference rolling out his economic team. “So that’s what I’m working on right now, Janet.”

“Janet is one of the most important economic thinkers of our time,” Biden continued. “She has spent her career focused on employment and the dignity of work. … She understands what it means to people and their communities when they have good, decent jobs … and respected across party lines and around the world, by Main Street and Wall Street. An educator, a mentor.”

Yellen, if confirmed, will be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in its 231-year history. She has also served as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers and as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Yellen was one of six people Biden announced for his economic team earlier this week.

Joe Biden announced early on Monday morning six people that he has selected to be key members of his economic team, stating that they were “crisis-tested” and claiming that they could “lift America out of the current economic downturn and build back better.” “As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever,” Biden said. “This team is comprised of respected and tested groundbreaking public servants who will help the communities hardest hit by COVID-19 and address the structural inequities in our economy. They will work tirelessly to ensure every American enjoys a fair return for their work and an equal chance to get ahead, and that our businesses can thrive and outcompete the rest of the world.”

“Hamilton,” a musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton, proved to be a major hit when it premiered on Broadway in 2015, with many shows selling out months in advance. The show received 16 Tony Award nominations and won 11, and also nabbed the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Miranda and other members of the “Hamilton” cast have been outspoken supporters of Biden, with several of them having held a virtual fundraiser for him during the campaign. By contrast, they have also been outspoken detractors of President Donald Trump and his surrogates, perhaps most notably when they scolded Vice President Mike Pence from the stage when he went to see their show shortly after the 2016 presidential election.

“We, sir — we — are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” one of the actors told Pence during the curtain call. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf all of us.”

