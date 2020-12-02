https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-tweets-help-is-on-the-way-kristi-noem-slams-him-channels-reagan

On Tuesday, former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted his promise to the American people: “My message to everyone struggling right now is this: Help is on the way.”

On Wednesday, South Dakota GOP governor Kristi Noem fired back on Twitter with a video of President Ronald Reagan from his 1980 debate with Jimmy Carter in which he admonished him, “There you go again,” and below the video another famous quote from Reagan: “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Reagan preceded that last statement (which he made at a press conference in 1986) by saying, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are” before adding, “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” He made that comment when speaking of farmers who were suffering, saying:

Some sectors of our farm economy are hurting, and their anguish is a concern to all Americans. I think you all know that I’ve always felt the nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.” A great many of the current problems on the farm were caused by government-imposed embargoes and inflation, not to mention government’s long history of conflicting and haphazard policies. Our ultimate goal, of course, is economic independence for agriculture and, through steps like the tax-reform bill, we seek to return farming to real farmers. But until we make that transition, the government must act compassionately and responsibly.

Noem is a logical candidate to rebuke Biden for his promise that the federal government should get more involved in American citizens’ lives; in April, Noem appeared on the “The Ingraham Angle,” where she stated:

I had a real honest conversation with the people in our state. I told them I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of our state, of South Dakota. I took an oath when I was in Congress obviously to uphold the Constitution of the United States. I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security and they don’t have to do that.

“If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country,” said Noem. “So, I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts, and make sure that we are not letting emotion grab ahold of the situation.”

That same month, Noem, who decided to buck the trends around the country and refuse to implement stay-at-home orders in her state, prompted some of her grateful citizens to surprise her with something: a parade.

The parade included numerous vehicles, including firetrucks blaring emergency sirens, a pickup hauling a stock trailer, a concrete truck, and even construction equipment, as The Blaze noted.

Noem tweeted, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!”

