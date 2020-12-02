https://www.oann.com/biden-will-carry-georgia-after-second-recount-secretary-of-state/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-will-carry-georgia-after-second-recount-secretary-of-state

December 2, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Democrat Joe Biden is headed towards victory in Georgia in the 2020 U.S. presidential election after the state’s second recount, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Wednesday, rejecting false claims of fraud in the election.

“It looks like Vice President Biden will be carrying Georgia, and he is our president-elect,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said after noting that no substantial changes have been seen in a second recount demanded by the campaign of Republican President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Jason Lange and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Franklin Paul)

