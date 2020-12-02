https://www.dailywire.com/news/brad-parscale-weighs-in-on-the-two-georgia-senate-runoff-races-i-would-do-the-opposite

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale weighed in on next month’s two runoff races in Georgia that will ultimately decide who controls the U.S. Senate, urging Republicans to get out and vote.

Parscale made the remarks in his first media interview since parting ways the campaign back in September to deal with personal issues.

“I would say all those Republicans right now in Georgia that are angry at the Republican Party, and they want to — and they’re mad, and they don’t want to vote, I would do the opposite,” Parscale told Fox News. “I would stand up and I would say, why don’t you two senators make a promise right now that you will push for a Senate investigation from the Judiciary Committee of all the voting issues?”

“And do that, and I bet you they all those people will show up, because they’d rather have a just answer than just have the Republicans disappear again, because those Democrats didn’t disappear when they thought something was wrong,” he continued. “They terrorized us. So, stand up and find out what really happened. You have the power to do it.”

On how he thinks that President Donald Trump needs to handle the two U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia, Parscale said, “He’s the leader of this party and he needs to stand up, in my opinion, to the people of Georgia and say, go vote for these senators and ask them to start immediately investigating what’s happening in this country, because, as everyone wants to blame the president, I think it’s the opposite.”

“I think the president is exposing the problem,” he added. “And that problem is, this is a country that just doesn’t play fair rules. And I think he just exposes it everywhere. And I didn’t know how much until I joined this, how much all those things are out. But, like, it’s just — sometimes, it’s a dirty world.”

Donald Trump Jr. warned voters last week to ignore those who were encouraging them to not vote in the Senate runoff races.

Trump Jr. wrote, “I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly and David.”

I’m seeing a lot of talk from people that are supposed to be on our side telling GOP voters not to go out & vote for @KLoeffler and @PerdueSenate. That is NONSENSE. IGNORE those people. We need ALL of our people coming out to vote for Kelly & David.#MAGA #GASEN — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 23, 2020

During a separate portion of the interview, Parscale highlighted four issues that he thinks hurt the Trump campaign and revealed two significant numbers from the campaign’s internal polling.

The Daily Wire reported:

Parscale highlighted four key issues that he thinks harmed Trump’s re-election chances: The campaign deviated from the plan that Parscale says he and Jared Kushner created. Trump was surrounded by “yes-men” who told him whatever he wanted to hear. The campaign abandoned “the largest budget ever of Election Day operations” that involved the campaign’s legal plan that had been designed two years prior. Trump should have focused on “public empathy” when it came to responding to the coronavirus pandemic vs. “opening the economy.” During the interview, Parscale also revealed two significant numbers: Prior to the pandemic, “all” of the campaign’s internal polling showed Trump “winning by 400-some electoral votes.” The second number was, in internal polling, Parscale claims that he tested 140 policies in which Trump and Biden differed, and that Trump beat Biden in 139 policies in terms of favorability with the American people.

