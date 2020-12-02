https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-dominion-software-accessible-far-left-indivisible-org-group-election-night-obama-linked-group-campaigned-joe-biden/

On November 25th a 21-year-old electronic intelligence analyst under 305th Military Intelligence with experience gathering SAM missile system electronic intelligence signed a declaration of evidence for Attorney Sidney Powell in her investigation of the massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The declaration from an active-duty military analyst was made public this week. The young analyst says that within five days of the election he/she was able to connect dominonvotingsystems.com, which is Dominion’s proprietary URL, to Belgrade, Iran, China — and Indivisible.org.

The US has a copy of the traffic and the packets of information that were sent to Germany on Election night!



On Monday the first expert at the Arizona State Legislature hearing with Rudy Giuliani was US cybersecurity expert Colonel Phil Waldron.



TRENDING: MASSIVE CROWD! — STOP THE FRAUD PRESS CONFERENCE: Lin Wood and Sidney Powell Schedule Presser Wednesday at 2:05 PM in Alpharetta, GA –LIVE STREAM RSBN VIDEO HERE

Colonel Phil Waldron spoke first at the Arizona hearing about the voting machines used in US elections. The Dominion systems were connected to the Internet as well, despite Dominion’s claims to the contrary.

On Dominion pointed to as being “secure” because it doesn’t connect to internet: Witness Col. Phil Waldron: These machines have many access points to internet. These machines ARE connected to internet. Dominion User Manual instructs how. Server traffic showed connections. — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) November 30, 2020

The Dominion connections went overseas.

BREAKING: #ArizonaHearing: “Are you willing to say under oath, that you’ve seen the connection to the internet, that you’ve seen it gone offshore to Frankfurt, Germany?” Col. Waldron: “Yes, our “White” hat hackers, they have that traffic and the packets.” pic.twitter.com/kGUaBS25eX — Naty 🇺🇸 (@NatyLiy) November 30, 2020

The records within the system can be manipulated by outside parties and insiders as well:

Of course Dominion voting machines output could be manipulated pic.twitter.com/P1gj6jevdu — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

We also know there are many teams looking into the Dominion voting machine control weaknesses:

There are many teams looking into Dominion. #lookout pic.twitter.com/c22Cgfv29y — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 1, 2020

Col Waldron claimed that not only did the military’s ‘white hat hackers’ see the data flowing overseas to Germany on election night, they also have a copy of the traffic and and packets of data that were sent:

“Unapologetic and Unafraid” I watched today’s hearing. Powerful! AZ needs to stop and take major corrective action as do many other states. Thank you @NatyLiy for bringing this to our attention. #DigitalSoldiers https://t.co/KSiJDFWmR4 — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 30, 2020

As Col Waldron testified foreign actors could manipulate the records.

It should be noted that Indivisible.org is not some local church group. ScorecardIndivisible.org is a radical far left group linked to Barack Obama.

The organization is a radical Trump-hating group that protests and smears President Trump.

And Indivisible.org even put up a video endorsing Joe Biden this year.

Why did this group have access to elections data on Election night?

Here is the testimony from an over 21-year-old intelligence analyst at the 305th Military Intelligence unit.

Witness to Georgia Fraud – From Army 305th Intel Unit by Jim Hoft on Scribd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

