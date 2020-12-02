https://hannity.com/media-room/busted-cnn-bosses-caught-on-tape-telling-reporters-how-to-cover-president-trump/

ABC EXPOSED! Undercover Footage Shows Veteran Reporter Saying Network Won’t ‘Give Trump Credit’

posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20

An ABC News reporter was suspended this week after explosive undercover footage showed the journalist admitting the network won’t “give Trump credit for things he does” and intentionally misleads their own viewers for ratings.

“Project Veritas released a new video today video recording senior ABC News correspondent David Wright and an ABC News producer Andy Fies admitting their frustration with their network bosses’ refusal to cover news important to voters and choosing instead to cover President Donald Trump’s latest Tweets, palace intrigue in the White House and impeachment,” writes Project Veritas.

“We’re not disciplined enough to cut [Trump] off and we second-guess ourselves because we’re sensitive to the accusation that we’re in the tank for the Democrats. And so that enables them, and so we enable them. And every time we take the bait on it and that’s what he wants…it’s totally and abusive relationship. He’s [Trump’s] the nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with,” said Wright.

“We don’t hold him [Trump] to account. We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do…I feel terrible about it. I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed, and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear. And so it’s like there no upside in, or our bosses don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account,” he added.

Watch the stunning footage above.