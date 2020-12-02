https://www.theblaze.com/news/candace-owens-hits-back-harry-styles

Conservative commentator and activist Candace Owens took the ire of the internet and flipped the script on Wednesday after pop star and actor Harry Styles — who famously

appeared on November’s Vogue cover wearing a ball gown — mocked her.

Following Styles’ Vogue debut, Owens put out a rallying cry to “bring back manly men.”

What are the details?

In response to Owens’ remarks — which went viral across social media platform and sparked headlines around the globe — Styles shared a photo of himself on Instagram in what appeared to be a woman’s pantsuit.

He captioned the photo simply: “Bring back manly men.”

Styles’ joke was widely applauded in his Instagram comments, but Owens wasn’t to be outdone.

She took to her own social media channel and shared a photo of Styles on the set of “Dunkirk,” captioning it, “When people try to tell me I don’t have influence, and then @Harry_Styles dedicates an entire post to my tweet. I inspire global conversation. #BringBackManlyMen[.] Shots fired.”

At the time of this reporting, Owens’ tweet has been liked more than 31,000 times.

More on the back story

In November, Owens took a swipe at Styles’ Vogue shoot, spurring on conversation from the political world to that of entertainment.

In response to the photo shoot, Owens

wrote, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Celebrities and social media users alike slammed Owens for her remarks.

Following the outcry, Owens took to Twitter and doubled down on her initial statement.

She wrote, “Since I’m trending I’d like to clarify what I meant when I said ‘bring back manly men.’ I meant: Bring back manly men. Terms like ‘toxic masculinity,’ were created by toxic females. Real women don’t do fake feminism. Sorry I’m not sorry.”

