Mike Cernovich took to Twitter to join a growing chorus of commentators, including The Wiz, in predicting that the GOP will lose control of the United States Senate. Cernovich was reacting after watching the Sidney Powell and Lin Wood rally in Georgia today. Cernovich noted that the GOP establishment was noticeably absent from the rally and asked, “Where’s the GOP?”

Cernovich said the GOP has failed to take care of the Trump base while cuddling the “Never Trumpers,” Super-pack Grifters,” and moderate Republicans like Ben Sasse and Mitt Romney.

