https://www.oann.com/china-says-it-will-accelerate-implementation-of-rcep-trade-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-it-will-accelerate-implementation-of-rcep-trade-deal

December 2, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will accelerate the implementation of trade liberalisation measures promised under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

China will push forward the opening up of the goods, services and investment sectors and implement measures to lower tariffs, the cabinet said.

Last month, fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world’s largest free trade bloc, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States.

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

