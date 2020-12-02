https://www.oann.com/china-says-u-s-is-adopting-discriminating-policies-on-chinese-firms/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-says-u-s-is-adopting-discriminating-policies-on-chinese-firms

December 2, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – China said on Wednesday that the United States is adopting discriminating policies towards Chinese firms, in response to the U.S. House of Representatives backing a bill that could block Chinese firms from U.S. securities markets.

China firmly opposes politicising securities regulation, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular briefing.

The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass legislation this week that could prevent some Chinese companies from listing their shares on U.S. exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

