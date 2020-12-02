http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wWdF-ehaw5E/

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is on board with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign promise to allow youth access to sports activities, bathrooms, and locker rooms based not on their biological sex but their preferred gender.

“Joe Biden said that on his first day of office he will give transgender access to sports, bathrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity in federally funded schools. Do you think he has the ability to do this and do you agree with this decision,” a reporter asked Schumer at a recent press conference.

“I agree with the decision and I know he’ll check things out thoroughly legally,” Schumer responded.

The Daily Caller reported Biden said in October “that there should be ‘zero discrimination’ if an eight or a ten-year-old child ‘decides’ to be transgender”:

He also pledged again in October to sign the Equality Act, which would force public schools to allow biological males who identify as transgender girls into female athletics. The bill, which Biden fully supports, would require public schools to allow biological males who identify as transgender girls to compete in girls’ sports.

The Democrat-controlled House passed the Equality Act, which would codify into law rights for people’s perceived gender, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not taken up the bill.

