A new poll conducted by mainstream media outlet CNBC shows that a vast majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe he is the actual winner of the 2020 election. Furthermore, only three percent of the president’s supporters believe that he should concede the election to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Article originally published at Natural News.

As Trump continues to highlight allegations of electoral malfeasance and conducts legal battles to contest vote tallies in battleground states, the survey found that 73 percent of Trump supporters believe he is the legitimate winner, and another 24 percent said they were not sure who the real winner is.

CNBC conducted the poll with the help of polling firm Change Research. The poll, which was released on Monday, Nov. 30, surveyed 1,203 people who voted for Trump between Nov. 25 to 28. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.83 percent. (Related: Retired 3-star General McInerney calls for President Trump to invoke Insurrection Act, suspend Habeas Corpus, declare martial law and initiate MASS ARRESTS under military authority.)

The vast majority of Trump supporters have lost faith in the election process

Only three percent of the Trump voters surveyed believe that the president should concede the election to Biden and begin the process of peacefully transferring power to the former vice president and his potential Democratic administration.

The poll found that 31 percent of Trump voters believe that the president should fight tooth and nail in the courts until every battleground state certifies their results. Another 66 percent believe that Trump should never concede, even in a scenario where Biden is already in the White House.

The poll also found that 19 percent of Trump voters were willing to give Biden a chance as president, while 81 percent said that they would do no such thing.

Most of the survey participants expressed a deep sense of loyalty to the president. When asked who they would follow if Trump left the Republican Party, 72 percent said they would follow the president while only 28 percent said they would remain with the GOP.

Other surveys show Republicans consistently believe Trump is the actual winner

Two other surveys were able to get similar results from Trump voters regarding how they feel about the election.

A Politico poll conducted between Nov. 10 to 19 and involving 1,500 voters found that nearly two-thirds of Trump supporters do not accept the results as legitimate. Another 79 percent of Trump voters surveyed believe that the election was stolen through massive fraud and illegal voting.

The Politico poll also found that 83 percent of Trump supporters believe the president when he calls mainstream media outlets the “enemy of the people.” It also showed that Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are perceived as the front runners for the 2024 Republican Party presidential nomination.

Another poll, this time conducted by polling firm Morning Consult between Nov. 20 to 23, found that 63 percent of Republicans do not believe the election was conducted freely and fairly. This is compared to 92 percent of Democrats who believe otherwise.

“Forty percent of Republicans say it ‘definitely’ was not free and fair, and another 23 percent say it ‘probably’ was not,” said Morning Consult. “That’s nearly twice the share of Republicans who said the race would not be free and fair just before the election.”

Morning Consult’s poll also indicated that 71 percent of Trump voters do not believe the official results in Michigan can be relied upon. Similar percentages are found when they are asked about the results from Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona.

Finally, the poll asked Republican voters whether they think Trump should concede the election. Eighteen percent said Trump should give up “right away.” Forty-six percent said the president should concede if he is unable to convince the courts of his claims of widespread voter fraud. Only 28 percent believe Trump should not concede no matter what.

