As we told you yesterday, Project Veritas started releasing months of recordings of CNN’s editorial meeting much to the chagrin of Jeff Zucker:

Embarrassment for CNN boss Jeff Zucker after hacked morning conference calls reveal alleged anti-Trump bias https://t.co/Nuamp8pRf3 pic.twitter.com/zHldh4aMxe — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) December 2, 2020

And in response, CNN’s PR account announced that they’ve referred what “may be a felony” according to their legal experts to law enforcement:

Legal experts say this may be a felony. We‘ve referred it to law enforcement. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 1, 2020

LOL. Did Jeffrey Toobin tell them it was a felony?

Don’t worry guys – they once had “The Flash” Jeffrey Toobin on payroll as a legal expert https://t.co/6fygiEBxcZ — Kaelan Dorr (@KDORR_USA) December 2, 2020

James O’Keefe responds:

Our Legal experts say Jeff Zucker is just mad and embarrassed. 😂 Stay tuned! https://t.co/mZXVIgiZXa — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 1, 2020

And if it is a felony. . .

This is the same network that a few months ago aired secretly recorded audio of the First Lady https://t.co/HWNc8Ekh7B — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 2, 2020

Go get them, Melania!

Hi CNN, have you met CNN? pic.twitter.com/WHYMsQpJLB — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) December 1, 2020

Lawyer up, CNN:

LMAO then what does CNN call leaks from conference calls of stories they’re covering?! CNN, the most poisonous name in news. https://t.co/1CmVqv3tSQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 1, 2020

They’ve gone full Karen:

This is basically a Karen calling the police. 🤣 https://t.co/uwTBr5fs2x — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) December 2, 2020

This is going to be fun to watch to see what happens:

lol CNN is now attacking the 1st Amendment & trying to get @JamesOKeefeIII ARRESTED bc his CNN employee source voluntarily leaked him the number to their conference call line. You would think a purported news company would understand the difference between a crime & journalism. https://t.co/gMnvgmHOGj — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) December 2, 2020

Exactly:

