https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/02/cnns-pr-account-goes-full-karen-says-theyve-contacted-law-enforcement-about-james-okeefe/

As we told you yesterday, Project Veritas started releasing months of recordings of CNN’s editorial meeting much to the chagrin of Jeff Zucker:

And in response, CNN’s PR account announced that they’ve referred what “may be a felony” according to their legal experts to law enforcement:

LOL. Did Jeffrey Toobin tell them it was a felony?

James O’Keefe responds:

And if it is a felony. . .

Go get them, Melania!

Lawyer up, CNN:

They’ve gone full Karen:

This is going to be fun to watch to see what happens:

Exactly:

***

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...