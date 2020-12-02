https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/college-feminism-magazine-calls-abolish-white-fraternities/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) — In a recent article by the University of Wisconsin student-run publication Bell Magazine, its authors call for the abolishment of what they call “predominantly white Greek Life” at the school.

Bell is a feminism and gender minorities magazine which serves “as a microphone for the voices who have all-too-often been muted,” according to its website.

According to the piece, written by three white female students who were previously members of Greek life at the school, predominantly white Greek life is racist and exclusive while offering a recruitment process that is superficial and problematic.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

