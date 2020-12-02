https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/congressman-promises-challenge-presidential-election/

A Republican representing Alabama in the U.S. House has promised to challenge the election results of the 2020 presidential campaign in Congress.

“This election was stolen by the socialists engaging in extraordinary voter fraud and election-theft measures,” stated Rep. Mo Brooks, of the state’s 5th congressional district.

“In my judgment, if only lawful votes by eligible American citizens were cast, Donald Trump won the Electoral College by a significant margin, and Congress’s certification should reflect that.”

The Washington Examiner explained that at least one lawmaker in the House and Senate needs to object on Jan. 6 for the joint session of Congress to split up and the challenges to be considered further.

Brooks told Politico that he already has had “indirect” discussion with senators about the plan.

Under the legacy media’s assessment, Joe Biden could get as many as 306 Electoral College votes, above the 270 majority that would be needed to win.

President Trump, however, has declined to concede and, in fact, multiple court cases are ongoing right now challenging the validity of the results in enough states to reverse the election results.

There also is a plan being developed among members of state legislatures, who constitutionally are assigned the job of naming electors and directing their votes, to withhold their states’ votes.

If neither candidate has the 270 majority when the Electoral College meets this month, the Constitution provides that the U.S. House elects the president, with each state getting one vote.

The Electoral College meets Dec. 14 and Congress is to hold a joint session on Jan. 6 to provide official certification.

The Examiner noted, “Democrats tried this tactic in 2001 and in 2017 — when Al Gore and Hillary Clinton, respectively, lost the Electoral College vote but won the popular vote. In both years, Democratic House members objected to the certification, but no senators joined them. Brooks said he would still proceed with his objection, even if he is unable to find a Senate ally.”

