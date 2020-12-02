https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/corrupt-fbi-director-chris-wray-now-fired-cisa-director-chris-krebs-produced-video-election-declaring-2020-election/

FBI Director Chris Wray and now fired CISA Chris Krebs claimed before the 2020 election that everything was secure and nothing to worry about.

They even went so far as to put a video together to make their claims:

Shortly after the 2020 election, which will go down as the most corrupt and fraudulent election in world history, Krebs and a group of Deep State colleagues claimed that the election was secure (nothing to see here). This prompted President Trump to terminate Krebs’ position with the government. FOX News reported:

President Trump fired top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs on Tuesday, days after the agency Krebs led issued a statement that categorically rejected the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud during the 2020 election. Krebs served as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a branch of the Department of Homeland Security tasked with protecting the 2020 election from hackers. Trump’s tweet on Krebs’ firing appeared to reference a recent joint statement from CISA and other committees that declared the Nov. 3 election was the “most secure in American history.”

The President announced Krebs’ firing in a pair of tweets which Krebs responded to:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Krebs next went on 60 Minutes and shared that the 2020 election was secure claiming he was a victim:

“I have confidence in the security of this election… Any attacks on the election were not successful,” says Chris Krebs, former head of CISA, a federal agency charged with election security. POTUS fired Krebs after CISA called the 2020 election secure. https://t.co/1zzJAFyKQh pic.twitter.com/gAMGH4yTAg — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Of course the 2020 election was the most corrupt election in world history. Banana republics have nothing on the Democrats. They contaminated the election with bogus ballots, manipulated results from easily corrupted voting machines and numerous cases of voter fraud.

If we had a fair and free Justice Department, individuals like Wray and Krebs would be investigated for colluding to validate a corrupt and dishonest election – the worst in US and world history.

The post Corrupt FBI Director Chris Wray and Now Fired CISA Director Chris Krebs Produced Video Before Election Declaring 2020 Election Secure appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

