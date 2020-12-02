https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/cuomo-mobster-nyc-bar-owner-arrested-sting-operation-defying-covid-order-video/

A Staten Island bar owner was arrested on Tuesday for the ‘crime’ of having his business open to the public in defiance of Cuomo’s unconstitutional Covid order.

Plainclothes officers went into Mac’s Public House in Staten Island on Tuesday and ordered food and drinks as part of a sting operation.

Protesters shouted as uniformed officers arrested Mac’s Public House co-owner Danny Presti for violating Cuomo’s Covid restrictions.

AP reported:

According to a release from Sheriff Joseph Fucito, plainclothes deputies went inside Tuesday and ordered food in exchange for a mandatory $40 “donation.” Uniformed deputies went in then and issued tickets for state and city violations. Presti, 34, was uncooperative and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration in addition to the charges stemming from unauthorized food and beverage service, the sheriff said.

Presti’s attorney appeared on Newsmax Tuesday night to defend his client.

Attorney Lou Gelormino said that Presti was arrested because he didn’t want to leave his bar “and at that point … they considered it trespassing.”

Liquid Lunch host Johnny Tabacco said Governor Cuomo is a “mobster.”

WATCH:

BREAKING 🚨: Staten Island bar owner arrested for defying lockdown orders.@JohnnyTabacco tells @gregkellyusa, “Governor Cuomo is a mobster.” pic.twitter.com/4ZUaNSoHau — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 2, 2020

Video of bar owner Danny Presti being taken into custody by the Gestapo:

NY 📍: Bar owner Danny Presti is taken away in handcuffs. Watch the full following Newsmax TV interview from outside the establishment: https://t.co/LG0liSsrHj pic.twitter.com/rRrhx6XEB8 — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 2, 2020

