https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/democrat-austin-mayor-urged-people-stay-home-vacationed-cabo-san-lucas-mexico-family-members-guests/

Mayor Steve Adler

Another day, another Democrat hypocrite.

On November 9, Democrat Austin Mayor Steve Adler urged his constituents to “stay home” to slow the spread of Covid-19 in a Facebook video message.

“We need to stay home if you can…We need to keep the numbers down. Now is not the time to relax,” Adler said as he relaxed at his timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

WATCH:

TRENDING: MASSIVE CROWD! — STOP THE FRAUD PRESS CONFERENCE: Lin Wood and Sidney Powell Schedule Presser Wednesday at 2:05 PM in Alpharetta, GA –LIVE STREAM RSBN VIDEO HERE

Mayor Adler took a private jet to vacation in Mexico with 8 family members and guests while he told the peasants to stay home because it’s the “safest place to be.”

KVUE-Austin reporter Tony Plohetski busted Mayor Adler and outed him for vacationing in Mexico after hosting his daughter’s wedding while lecturing others to stay home.

His daughter’s wedding had more than the “10-person limit” for gatherings, but Adler insisted the celebration was okay since everyone was practicing social distancing.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler has confirmed to the KVUE Defenders that, after hosting his daughter’s wedding, he vacationed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month with a group of people. Both happened in early November, just as top health officials began urging families not to gather with others outside their households and the mayor himself asked people to stay home if they could in order to slow the number of coronavirus cases. Adler told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that he did not violate his own order or orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and took multiple steps to ensure the safety of his guests, including rapid COVID-19 testing. The mayor confirmed that when the video was recorded, he was in Mexico on vacation with eight people, including immediate and extended family, after flying from Austin on a private jet. Two days earlier, Adler hosted a wedding and reception at Hotel Saint Cecilia, a South Congress Avenue hotel, for his daughter with 20 guests. At the time, Austin was under Stage 3 guidelines, which suggest no gatherings of more than 10 people.

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to “stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax” in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

