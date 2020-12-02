https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/democrat-calls-for-unity-are-disgusting/

As the reader may be aware, earlier this week Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that the Justice Department has not seen evidence of widespread vote fraud that would affect the outcome of the 2020 election.

According to Barr, most of the claims of fraud investigated have been “very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct” but “are not systemic allegations.” Leaving aside the potential for nefarious activity in between the lines of those utterances and the discouraging nature thereof, I’d like to point out a couple of things that tend to detract the credibility of his statements.

First off, if Barr is citing the actions of U.S. attorneys and FBI agents, and we have to take into account the deportment of these parties over the last several years. How could Barr or anyone else presume that the same U.S. attorneys and FBI agents who have been conspiring with D.C. elites to oust President Trump over the last four years be trusted to investigate instances of vote fraud that might turn the tide in the president’s favor?

Second, I find that “systemic” election tampering being the sole qualification for vote fraud turning the election in Joe Biden’s favor preposterous in the extreme. Barr said that instances of fraud were “very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct” rather than evidencing systemic orchestration.

Concluding that their impact could not have significantly influenced the election’s outcome sounds eerily similar to the assertions we once heard that “there is no Mafia” because law enforcement had not yet discovered the organizational structure of the five Mafia families that were running billion-dollar rackets across the country.

The Deep State cabal made it plain long before November that it was prepared to do anything in its power to oust Trump, legal or otherwise. As I’ve detailed more than once in this space, the previous administration and its surrogates spent a great deal of time and energy reinforcing their shadow government infrastructure. This was evidenced in the mobilization of the foot soldiers we saw engaging in violent demonstrations this year, among other things.

Though we’re aware of some prominent players in this tragic comedy, many have necessarily operated in the shadows. The idea that they would leave a clear trail — paper or otherwise — evidencing their guilt in the area of vote fraud is just silly.

As we know, an unfortunate number of agencies (including most news sources and many elected Republicans) have adopted the narrative that the election was legitimate and that we’ll just have to get along with the incoming administration the best we can. An increasing number of uninformed voters also appear to be willing to accept the results of the election in the vain hope of a return to some semblance of normality. But the election’s outcome, such as it is, cannot be accepted under any circumstances.

Commentator Mark Steyn articulated this extremely well earlier this week while guest hosting on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show. He offered two assertions that ought to resonate with every reader: One, he said that shrugging our collective shoulders and “accepting the lie” (of Biden’s victory) is in the character of corrupt, totalitarian regimes, not a constitutional republic. Two, Republicans have been conceding hills on the field of battle to Democrats for decades, hoping for conciliation and bipartisanism. Finally, he asked — and I’m paraphrasing — what hill are we willing to die on, then, if not one involving a stolen election?

Indeed, in accepting a Biden win in this election, we will have entered a realm that we have never before occupied as a nation, institutionalized corruption. Why vote if our elections are rigged? Why pay one’s taxes? Why obey the law if we are no longer a nation of laws?

The danger relative to our entering these waters cannot be overstated. The recent entreaties of Joe Biden, his surrogates and prominent Democrats toward unity in the wake of this contentious election have engendered both laughter and disgust on the part of Trump supporters.

And this should not be at all surprising.

The principled individual does not reconcile with evil, and neither should we as a nation.

