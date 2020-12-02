https://mediarightnews.com/dem-san-jose-mayor-caught-breaking-thanksgiving-coronavirus-restrictions-after-lecturing-on-safety/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=dem-san-jose-mayor-caught-breaking-thanksgiving-coronavirus-restrictions-after-lecturing-on-safety

After an update last week from the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo shared the update and had a message for the citizens of his city.

“Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe,” Liccardo urged, the day before Thanksgiving.

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

It has now been revealed, that the Mayor himself did not heed the warning that he issued.

An updated state requirement issued Nov. 13 prohibits Californians from hosting private gatherings with more than three households and Liccardo attended a Thanksgiving Dinner that included individuals from five different households.

In a statement, Riccardo apologized and said, “I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better.”

Author and conservative activist Michael Malice quipped in response to the Mayor’s statement, “You should be in Gitmo.”

You should be in Gitmo — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) December 1, 2020

Progressive, equity activist, and 2020 California League of Middle Schools Educator of the Year Sarah LeDuff attempted to defend the Mayor, however.

“Honestly, I’d almost rather more public officials show how to occasionally socialize RESPONSIBLY, rather than expect no one to see anyone ever. It’s like abstinence education… it’s GOING to happen. Might as well reinforce how to be SAFE/RESPONSIBLE,” LeDuff said.

Honestly, I’d almost rather more public officials show how to occasionally socialize RESPONSIBLY, rather than expect no one to see anyone ever. It’s like abstinence education… it’s GOING to happen. Might as well reinforce how to be SAFE/RESPONSIBLE. — Sarah LeDuff 🌻 (@S_LeDuff) December 1, 2020

NBC San Francisco, who Liccardo referenced in his tweet reported that the mayor’s press team, when questioned by their Investigative Unit about the mayor’s Thanksgiving plans, initially said Liccardo was marking the holiday by “staying home” with his immediate family.

The day after Thanksgiving, however, possibly concerned about them actually investigating, the mayor’s office notified the NBC Bay Area Investigative Unit that a spokesperson “misspoke” and explained that Liccardo spent the holiday with family at his parents’ home.

We previously reported on how California Governor Gavin Newsom had gotten in trouble for also violating the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.