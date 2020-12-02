https://hannity.com/media-room/dems-go-at-it-far-left-reps-attack-barack-obama-for-calling-defund-the-police-a-snappy-slogan/

Far-left Representatives from the so-called ‘Squad’ ripped former President Barack Obama on social media Wednesday after he referred to their demand to “defund the police” as nothing more than a “snappy slogan.”

“I guess you can use a snappy slogan, like Defund the Police, but, you know, you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you’re actually going to get the changes you want done. The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?” asked Obama.

“The whole point of protesting is to make people uncomfortable. Activists take that discomfort with the status quo and advocate for concrete policy changes. Popular support often starts small and grows. To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable… that’s the point,” fired-back Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“We lose people in the hands of police. It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety,” added Ilhan Omar.

“Rosa Parks was vilified and attacked for her civil disobedience. She was targeted. It’s hard seeing the same people who uplift her courage, attack the movement for Black lives that want us to prioritize health, funding of schools & ending poverty, rather than racist police systems,” posted Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

