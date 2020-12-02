https://www.theepochtimes.com/detroit-poll-watcher-alleges-election-fraud_3601034.html

Patty McMurry has worked as a poll challenger for 9 years. This year she worked at the TCF center in Detroit. She began her testimony by showing the committee a thick folder of affidavits.

Witness Patty McMurry said: “These are affidavits from Republican poll watchers or poll challengers that witnessed incredible events at the TCF center.”

The affidavits contained multiple first-hand accounts showing the mistreatment of Republican poll workers, and violations of vote-counting procedures.

McMurry said just when the military ballots were brought in, the poll watchers and challengers were told to take a break. The Democrat workers had food and seating provided inside the room, Republicans, on the other hand, had to go to a room upstairs.

According to McMurry the State Secretary, Jocelyn Benson, said in a radio interview that it was police who covered up the windows. But McMurry said it wasn’t the police, and accused Benson of making it up.

McMurry also detailed what she saw once she got inside the counting room: “Not one of the military ballots was a registered voter. And the ballots looked like they were all exactly the same xerox copies of the ballot, they were all for Biden, across the board. There wasn’t a single Trump vote and none of the voters were registered. They had to manually enter the names and addresses and a birth date of 1/1/2020 which would override the system and allow them to enter non-registered voters.”

She claimed that throughout the day, the poll workers used this method to override voters that were neither in the electronic or paper poll book.

McMurry also testified that when a damaged ballot was duplicated onto a new ballot, Republicans were obstructed from seeing what was being written on the new ballot.

Multiple witnesses shared similar testimonies of obstruction during the hearing.

