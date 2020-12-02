https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/ag-barr-create-durham-special-counsel-investigate-crossfire-hurricane-prevent-president-trump-releasing-information-related/

Americans have had it up to their ears with corrupt Deep State players in Washington DC.

Today we found out that AG Bill Barr stated, while apparently blindfolded in Biden’s basement, that he sees no fraud in the 2020 election that would overturn the election. He either is totally blind, totally incompetent or totally corrupt. Although we weren’t convinced until today, we now are leaning towards the latter. This comes at a pivotal time as more and more corruption in the election is being uncovered.

Then AG Barr said that he set up a Special Counsel to investigate the FBI and DOJ corruption related to their fraudulent and corrupt Crossfire Hurricane investigation. This Special Counsel was set up in October to investigate the same thing virtually that Durham was supposed to be investigating for over a year. To date there have been no (unless you count Clinesmith) indictments of consequence. With enough information in the public arena to indict dozens, nothing has been done, so AG Barr announces that he is creating a Special Counsel to investigate further.

Some people believe this action was to protect Durham should Joe Biden get away with stealing the 2020 election. This may be. But another thesis suggests the motive something more sinister.

The last refuge on Twitter suggests that AG Barr might have set up the Durham Special Counsel to prevent President Trump from releasing classified information on those involved in Crossfire Hurricane:

IMHO the appointment isn’t to insulate Durham from Biden; the violation of “out of govt” reg negates that approach. This move is to Block Trump from declassification of material now under Special Counsel review. Barr is protecting Deep State not investigating it. Prove me wrong https://t.co/DjbyvROxql — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 1, 2020

The point is that the Durham Special Counsel will handcuff the President regardless of the election outcome:

The appointment in October essentially hand-cuffed POTUS regardless of election outcome. If Trump loses the evidence is forever sealed.

If Trump Wins the SC blocks any release. Sneaky move by Bill Barr — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) December 1, 2020

AG Barr may not be the angel we all thought he was. The swamp is nasty and deep.

