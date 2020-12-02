https://nationalfile.com/video-dominion-worker-allegedly-caught-manipulating-voter-data-in-georgia/

An explosive new video has captured what appears to be a Dominion Representative manipulating voter data in Gwinett County, Georgia.

The video was posted online by Ron Watkins, the former administrator of 8kun. In it, it shows a man identified as a representative from Dominion Voting Systems taking data off of a central server via a USB in Gwinett County, Georgia, and then leaving with the USB in his pocket.

Watch a Dominion Representative at Gwinnett County Election Central, responsible for tabulating ballots and certifying results, download data to a USB from the Election Management Server, plug it into a laptop, manipulate the data, then palm the USB.https://t.co/wtUFjZ9aG9 — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

The machine which has the data allegedly taken from it was identified as the Election Management Server, responsible for tabulating the ballots and certifying the results for the whole of Gwinett County. The man is seen taking the data off of the central server on the USB, moving it to an external laptop, manipulating the ballot scans within file explorer, and then leaving the room after distracting people nearby.

oh yeah thats def a USB. pic.twitter.com/m5ZeFfV8YI — Steven Watts (@FragoutDesign) December 1, 2020

In a second video, a close-up shot of the man’s ID badge was able to be seen, which clearly identifies the man as a representative for Dominion, with his official title being “County Technician.”

Heres a closeup of the Dominion Rep’s badge with the Dominion logo on the bottom right, and his official title of “County Technician”. pic.twitter.com/ujJqMyphks — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 1, 2020

The man and woman behind the camera can be heard expressing their shock that the man took a USB out of his pocket, put it into the computer, and then plugged it into an external laptop. “The Election Management System should not be connected to anything and prepares tabulation reports for export to USB drive,” Watkins said, explaining why the USB transfer itself was so suspicious, regardless of what was on the file:

You are supposed to deliver the USB drive, not plug it into an external laptop and manipulate it in the file explorer before palming it… The machines should not be connected in any way. The fact that he plugged the Election Management System data into an external laptop and manipulated it in the file explorer before palming is enough to consider the entire election in that county to be compromised.

The video was seemingly captured by concerned citizens on the ground in Gwinett County, participating in “Dominion Watch,” where voters have been keeping an eye on the activities of Dominion employees in the contested state.

Current #DominionWatch on the ground status: Cherokee County – 2 Watchers

Gwinnett County – 1 Watcher

Cobb County – 1 Watcher Half a dozen on the way, some from out of state. We need to maintain a presence until at least Wednesday. — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 30, 2020

National File reported last week that Eric Coomer, an executive at Dominion, allegedly told leaders of several activist groups in a conference call in September that he had “made f**king sure” that President Trump would not win re-election in November.

You can watch the video in full below:

