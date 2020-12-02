https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dominion-worker-blows-up-michigan-hearings/

‘They Were Re-Scanning, Counting the Same Ballots 8 to 10 Times’

A Dominion Voting Systems contractor who has testified to seeing election fraud in Michigan told a state Senate committee that she called the FBI to report what she witnessed but was cut off and subsequently ignored by agents.

Mellissa Carone, an information technology freelancer who was assigned by Dominion to work at the TCF Center in Detroit on Election Day, said she called the FBI on November 5 to report instances of fraud that she had seen, including ballots being counted eight to 10 times.

“I spoke with a woman for at least 40 minutes,” Carone told the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee on Tuesday. “The phone disconnected. She had all my information. She never called me back. I had to call them back. I haven’t been contacted back since.”

Carone previously submitted a sworn affidavit detailing some of her allegations, including saying that trucks that were supposedly delivering food for poll workers actually brought in “thousands and thousands of ballots.”

In a ruling earlier this month denying an injunction to stop the certification of Michigan’s election results, a state court judge found that Carone’s description of events at the TCF center wasn’t credible because other affidavits didn’t make the same accusations.

She said in 27 hours there was not a single vote for Trump.

Ballots are supposed to drop into a sealed box after being scanned through the tabulating machine, however Melissa Carone said the ballots were accessible to the election worker after being scanned through the machine. She said the boxes that were supposed to receive the scanned ballots were moved to another part of the room and used to block poll observers. Carone also said one of the Dominion workers disappeared to a “warehouse” for several hours right before a big data dump for Joe Biden.