President Donald Trump hinted Tuesday he was preparing another run for president in 2024 if his efforts to challenge the 2020 election did not prevail.

“It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years, otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told Republican supporters at a Christmas party at the White House.

Video of Trump’s remarks at the party, which was closed to the press, was streamed on Facebook by Oklahoma GOP National Committeewoman Pam Pollard.

Trump at the White House Christmas party: “It’s been an amazing four years. We’re trying to do another four years, otherwise I’ll see you in four years.” h/t @ZekeJMiller, @colvinj pic.twitter.com/72Q3bVY3jP — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 2, 2020

The president again claimed that he won the election, citing reports of fraud detailed in swing state hearings all across the country.

“I call it a rigged election, and I always will,” he said.

